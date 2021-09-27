UrduPoint.com

DC Khyber Reviews Arrangements For Dengue Control

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 06:55 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Mansoor Arshad on Monday visited various ares of Jamrud and Bara tehsil to review ongoing anti-dengue awareness and fumigation campaign.

District Health Officer, Dr Qasim Abbas, Dr Shams and focal person for dengue prevention, Dr Khalid Saleem also accompanied him.

Deputy Commissioner Khyber Mansoor Airship reviewed anti-dengue spray and awareness activities and said that all resources are being utilized to control spread of dengue illness.

He said that special health department have been deployed in all tendrils for timely action against mosquito born diseases.

He said that on the directives of Commission Diaz Khan Measure, the district administration Khyber has reviewed arrangements to prevent spread disinfection in�tehsils of the district.

In this connection, Additional Assistant Commissioner Landholder, Ashram visited different areas of Landholder listed various areas to monitor awareness and preventive campaign against mosquito-borne diseases after recent cases of�dengue�fever in the area.

He visited Hogan Keel and Sheikh Mill Keel areas of Landholder to monitor anti-dengue camping.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Ashram reviewed the awareness campaign and spray of Health Department and TMA in Sheikh Mill Keel and Hogan Keel areas.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner, special teams of health workers and Amos were constituted to conduct awareness campaign and fumigation of houses, mullahs, ponds and other public place on daily basis to control spread of dengue disease.

Moreover, a full-scale fumigation drive is underway in different localities of the district especially mosquito breeding places.

