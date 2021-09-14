DC Khyber reviews preparations for polio campaign

Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Mansoor Arshid Tuesday reviewed preparations and arrangements for upcoming anti- polio drive starting from September 17 to September 23

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Mansoor Arshid Tuesday reviewed preparations and arrangements for upcoming anti- polio drive starting from September 17 to September 23.

The meeting was attended by all stake holders and officials of police, district administration and polio team officials.

The meeting discussed different aspects of polio campaign and was informed that arrangements have been finalized polio eradication campaign.

He directed all stakeholders to make sure not a single children remain deprived of polio vaccine.

The district administration requested people especially parents to fully cooperate with polio teams.

The deputy commissioner Khyber directed officials concerned to ensure effective monitoring of polio campaign and worked as team to achieve the goal of polio immunization drive He said eradication polio virus was a national cause and called on all segments of society to support district administration and health department efforts to save children from the crippling.

He asked the people especially parents to cooperate with polio teams and get their children vaccinated against the polio.