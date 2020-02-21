DC Khyber seeks tribesmen support to combat climate change challenges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khyber district, Mehmood Aslam Wazir sought active support of tribal people to achieve plantation targets set under 10 billion trees afforestation campaign (BTAP) to make the country's lush green.

The Deputy Commissioner passed these remarks while addressing farmers and general public after distributing free plants among them at Jamrud tehsil of Khyber district. Senior officials of district administration, forest department and tribal elders besides farmers participated in large number.

Like elsewhere in Khyber Pakthunkhwa, the DC said spring plantation campaign has been started in Khyber district where vast land at Tirah, Jamrud, Shalman, Bara, Ali Masjid area, Landi Kotal and Takhta Baig was available for afforestation.

He said proactive tribesmen support was imperative to bring maximum areas under plantation and protection of new plants.

The tribal maliks and chieftains assured full support to the district administration and forest department in spring afforestation campaign and protection of plants on this occasion. They also offered lands for 10BTAP plantations in Khyber district.