DC Khyber urges citizens for cooperation to get rid of polio

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khyber Abdul Nasir Khan on Saturday reviewed performance of staff deputed in ongoing anti-polio vaccination campaign and directed them to utilize their energies to achieve the target of maintaining polio-free society.

He was chairing a meeting at his office that besides concerned officers of health and police was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Hamid, and District Health Officer Dr Zafar Ali.

Assistant Commissioner Bara Shahabuddin briefed the participants about challenges being faced in administering anti-polio drops to children living in areas adjacent to Pak-Afghan border. He also briefed about security arrangements and deployment of police personnel with anti-polio teams.

Addressing the meeting, Abdul Nasir Khan directed all the stakeholders to focus on refusal cases by involving local elders, ulema and political leaders to convince parents for the vaccination of their children.

He asked the police department to remain vigilant in line of duties and work in liaison to avert any untoward incident. He also directed anti-polio vaccination teams to visit each and every house and administer polio drops to every child under the age of five.

He said it is high time to make the district polio free and protect the coming generation from permanent disabilities, adding the government was very serious about eliminating the crippling polio disease from the country.

He urged parents to cooperate with the polio teams to get rid of crippling polio disease from the society.