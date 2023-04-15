UrduPoint.com

DC Khyber Urges Citizens For Cooperation To Get Rid Of Polio

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2023 | 03:40 PM

DC Khyber urges citizens for cooperation to get rid of polio

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Khyber Abdul Nasir Khan on Saturday reviewed performance of staff deputed in ongoing anti-polio vaccination campaign and directed them to utilize their energies to achieve the target of maintaining polio-free society.

He was chairing a meeting at his office that besides concerned officers of health and police was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Hamid, and District Health Officer Dr Zafar Ali.

Assistant Commissioner Bara Shahabuddin briefed the participants about challenges being faced in administering anti-polio drops to children living in areas adjacent to Pak-Afghan border. He also briefed about security arrangements and deployment of police personnel with anti-polio teams.

Addressing the meeting, Abdul Nasir Khan directed all the stakeholders to focus on refusal cases by involving local elders, ulema and political leaders to convince parents for the vaccination of their children.

He asked the police department to remain vigilant in line of duties and work in liaison to avert any untoward incident. He also directed anti-polio vaccination teams to visit each and every house and administer polio drops to every child under the age of five.

He said it is high time to make the district polio free and protect the coming generation from permanent disabilities, adding the government was very serious about eliminating the crippling polio disease from the country.

He urged parents to cooperate with the polio teams to get rid of crippling polio disease from the society.

Related Topics

Police Polio Visit Nasir Border All From Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs providing golden resid ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs providing golden residency visas to imams, Muslim sc ..

3 minutes ago
 DEWA launches its second nanosatellite DEWA SAT-2

DEWA launches its second nanosatellite DEWA SAT-2

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for strengthening United Nations

Pakistan calls for strengthening United Nations

37 minutes ago
 Military leadership reiterates commitment to suppo ..

Military leadership reiterates commitment to support national responses against ..

44 minutes ago
 UAE participates in International Monetary and Fin ..

UAE participates in International Monetary and Financial Committee meeting

1 hour ago
 12 dead, 27 injured in bus accident in west India

12 dead, 27 injured in bus accident in west India

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.