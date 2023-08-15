Open Menu

DC Kicks Off Ab 'Ab Gaon Chamkain Gay' Cleanliness Drive

Published August 15, 2023

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Umar Jehangir inaugurated the campaign "Ab Gaon Chamkain Gay" (Now villages will shine) at the Kaiyanpur union council here on Tuesday.

The Punjab government following the directions of Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi has launched a special program to improve cleanliness, and sanitation services and beautify villages.

Special committees were also being introduced at the union council level, across the province, a news release said.

Assistant Commissioner Seemal Mushtaq briefed the deputy commissioner about the cleanliness campaign.

She informed that an eight-member committee comprised of officials of the revenue department and local notable would be introduced in each union council.

The management committee will also recover sanitation fees, both commercial and domestic, from citizens.

The UC funds will be used for the purchase of machinery. The management committee will also be given the power to recruit people for the cleanliness of villages. The district administration will provide every possible facilitation for cleanliness.

