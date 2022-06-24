DC kicks off anti-polio drive in Islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon kicked off an anti-polio drive at a rural health centre Tarlai here on Friday.

He launched the drive by administering anti-polio drops to children. The DC was accompanied by additional deputy commissioner East Shehryar Khan and anti-polio workers.

Over 400,000 children below age five will receive the polio vaccine during the week-long campaign, said DC.

Talking to media, he said Islamabad administration was committed to polio eradication in the Federal capital.

He said field teams will visit homes as well as parks and public places to identify children who could not be vaccinated during the last campaign.

Memon said all the assistant commissioners were directed to cover refusal and non-attended children during the drive.

The DC appealed to the masses to cooperate with health teams to get their children up to the age of 5 years, vaccinated against polio during house to house polio eradication campaign.

The basic objective of the campaign was to ensure that polio was completely eradicated -not just from the Capital city but the entire country, he observed.