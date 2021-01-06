UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Kicks Off Cleanliness Drive At Bari Imam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 06th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

DC kicks off cleanliness drive at Bari Imam

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat on Wednesday started a cleanliness drive at Bari Imam (an area in outskirts) to make the area clean.

A large number of Tiger Force volunteers and inhabitants at the area participated in the drive and dumped the trash in trolleys after collection from various streets.

The activity was organized by a non-governmental organization in collaboration with Capital Development Authority Sanitation directorate.

Speaking at the occasion, the DC informed the locals that how they could keep their surroundings neat and clean.

He urged the residents to throw solid waste only in CDA designated trolleys for its timely disposal, besides providing clean atmosphere to the people at the area.

He said CDA was extending garbage collection to the rural areas to ensure the cleanliness in it's jurisdiction.

The Federal apex agency, he said was selecting the land for installation of bio-gas plant so the organic waste could be used in that regard.

He asked cattle yards' owners to restrain from throwing animal waste into the streets and open places, otherwise legal action would be taken.

\395

Related Topics

Islamabad Bari Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

Head of the Regional Centre for Preventive Diploma ..

13 minutes ago

Emirati Judo team to participate in Doha Masters t ..

51 minutes ago

Naseem Shah, Zafar Gohar and Shan Masood are likel ..

1 hour ago

Tolerance an essential ethical value for human dev ..

1 hour ago

Slow pace of privatisation irking IMF: Mian Zahid ..

1 hour ago

I. A. Rehman Research Grant awarded to Farieha Azi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.