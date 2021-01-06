DC kicks off cleanliness drive at Bari Imam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat on Wednesday started a cleanliness drive at Bari Imam (an area in outskirts) to make the area clean.

A large number of Tiger Force volunteers and inhabitants at the area participated in the drive and dumped the trash in trolleys after collection from various streets.

The activity was organized by a non-governmental organization in collaboration with Capital Development Authority Sanitation directorate.

Speaking at the occasion, the DC informed the locals that how they could keep their surroundings neat and clean.

He urged the residents to throw solid waste only in CDA designated trolleys for its timely disposal, besides providing clean atmosphere to the people at the area.

He said CDA was extending garbage collection to the rural areas to ensure the cleanliness in it's jurisdiction.

The Federal apex agency, he said was selecting the land for installation of bio-gas plant so the organic waste could be used in that regard.

He asked cattle yards' owners to restrain from throwing animal waste into the streets and open places, otherwise legal action would be taken.

\395