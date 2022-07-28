DC kicks off monsoon tree plantation in Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan on Thursday kicked off monsoon plantation campaign in the district by planting a sapling at Warsak Road, Peshawar.

The monsoon plantation drive is jointly launched by District Administration, Forest Department, Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Town Municipal Administrations (TMAs) and Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP).

During the campaign, saplings would be planted in the entire district and a mega event would also be held in the city on the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan (August 14), said the DC Peshawar.

The mega event on August 14 will be participated by people belonging to different walks of life, including public representatives, doctors, students, teachers, religious scholars, lawyers and government officials, he added.

The DC also requested people to take part in monsoon campaign and plant maximum number of saplings with the objective of increasing green cover in the country.

He also urged masses to take care of all saplings after planting them during the campaign so that these plants could grow and become tree with the passage of time, otherwise all the efforts would go to waste.