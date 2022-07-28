UrduPoint.com

DC Kicks Off Monsoon Tree Plantation In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 28, 2022 | 11:36 PM

DC kicks off monsoon tree plantation in Peshawar

Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan on Thursday kicked off monsoon plantation campaign in the district by planting a sapling at Warsak Road, Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shafiullah Khan on Thursday kicked off monsoon plantation campaign in the district by planting a sapling at Warsak Road, Peshawar.

The monsoon plantation drive is jointly launched by District Administration, Forest Department, Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Town Municipal Administrations (TMAs) and Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP).

During the campaign, saplings would be planted in the entire district and a mega event would also be held in the city on the occasion of Independence Day of Pakistan (August 14), said the DC Peshawar.

The mega event on August 14 will be participated by people belonging to different walks of life, including public representatives, doctors, students, teachers, religious scholars, lawyers and government officials, he added.

The DC also requested people to take part in monsoon campaign and plant maximum number of saplings with the objective of increasing green cover in the country.

He also urged masses to take care of all saplings after planting them during the campaign so that these plants could grow and become tree with the passage of time, otherwise all the efforts would go to waste.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Water Lawyers Road Independence August Event All Government

Recent Stories

Federal govt to provide full assistance to provinc ..

Federal govt to provide full assistance to provinces for dealing with floods

1 minute ago
 GMMMC Sukkur observes World Hepatitis Day

GMMMC Sukkur observes World Hepatitis Day

1 minute ago
 Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

1 minute ago
 Gilgit Warriors win 5th Zalmi Madrasa League

Gilgit Warriors win 5th Zalmi Madrasa League

53 minutes ago
 Agha Siraj invites Russian businessmen to invest i ..

Agha Siraj invites Russian businessmen to invest in Sindh

53 minutes ago
 Active Corona cases in KP surge to 750

Active Corona cases in KP surge to 750

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.