DC kicks off plantation drive 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Battagram Abdul Hameed Khan Wednesday said that following the mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan for a green Pakistan, launched a 10 billion tree plantation drive in the district.

He expressed these views after the inauguration of the drive.

DC further said that to reduce the temperatures in rural areas we also need to plant more and more trees, the whole nation should stand up with the cause of plantation and make sure their safety.

He said that this is the dream of PM Imran Khan to make Pakistan clean and green and for the same every year we launch plantation drive, we have kicked off Hazara tribal forest division Battagram tree plantation campaign 2021.

DC Battagram also distributed a large number of fruit and other plants amongst the people of the district and directed them to actively take part in the drive.

Earlier, DC Battagram Abdul Hameed Khan planted an Olive tree at Watershed range Battagram and inaugurated the 10 billion tree plantation drive where DPO Battagram Tariq Sohail Marwat, DFO Watershed Battagram, DFO forest Battagram Aqeel Abass and prominent locals were also present.