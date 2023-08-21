Open Menu

DC Kicks Off Sewerage Up-gradation In DG Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2023 | 01:00 PM

DC kicks off sewerage up-gradation in DG Khan

DG.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner of Dera Ghazi Khan, Mehar Shahid Zaman Lak, reaffirmed his commitment to fortify the city's drainage and sewage systems during a visit to Shah Sikandar Road on Monday.

The inspection, including Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asad Chaudhry, Assistant Commissioner Osman Ghani, Development Deputy Commissioner Amir Muslim, M.O.I Ghulam Qanbar, and other officials, gathered for this important occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Lak emphasized the need to improve waste and silt extraction from sewage lines. He stressed the use of vacuum machines to facilitate waste disposal, ensuring smooth flow in the sewage network.

He also urged timely project completion to enhance citizen convenience and traffic management.

In a display of proactive governance, Deputy Commissioner Lak examined an asphalt plant operated by a private construction company near the tractor factory. He received a thorough briefing on plant operations and the stringent monitoring protocols in place.

The conversation revolved around the significance of using high-quality construction materials and subjecting them to rigorous tests. Deputy Commissioner Lak made a resolute commitment to swift action against any lapses, asserting an unwavering commitment to maintaining excellence.

Related Topics

Company Visit Road Traffic Resolute Dera Ghazi Khan Mehar Muslim From Extraction (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Special Court formed to try Imran Khan, others in ..

Special Court formed to try Imran Khan, others in Secrets Act cases

21 minutes ago
 DoE sets up gas safety committee to oversee emirat ..

DoE sets up gas safety committee to oversee emirate-wide LPG system safety inspe ..

32 minutes ago
 President of Seychelles inaugurates La Digue Hospi ..

President of Seychelles inaugurates La Digue Hospital, a contribution from Fatim ..

1 hour ago
 Minister of Health of Seychelles thanks UAE for it ..

Minister of Health of Seychelles thanks UAE for its humanitarian support in La D ..

1 hour ago
 Caretaker PM vows to resolve challenges faced by B ..

Caretaker PM vows to resolve challenges faced by Balochistan

2 hours ago
 China vows to fully materialize potential of Khunj ..

China vows to fully materialize potential of Khunjrab-Sost-Kashgar border market ..

2 hours ago
Perpetrators of Jaranwala incident to be brought t ..

Perpetrators of Jaranwala incident to be brought to justice: FO

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 August 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

12 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of P ..

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

12 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan