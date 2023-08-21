DC kicks off sewerage up-gradation in DG Khan

DG.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner of Dera Ghazi Khan, Mehar Shahid Zaman Lak, reaffirmed his commitment to fortify the city's drainage and sewage systems during a visit to Shah Sikandar Road on Monday.

The inspection, including Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Asad Chaudhry, Assistant Commissioner Osman Ghani, Development Deputy Commissioner Amir Muslim, M.O.I Ghulam Qanbar, and other officials, gathered for this important occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Lak emphasized the need to improve waste and silt extraction from sewage lines. He stressed the use of vacuum machines to facilitate waste disposal, ensuring smooth flow in the sewage network.

He also urged timely project completion to enhance citizen convenience and traffic management.

In a display of proactive governance, Deputy Commissioner Lak examined an asphalt plant operated by a private construction company near the tractor factory. He received a thorough briefing on plant operations and the stringent monitoring protocols in place.

The conversation revolved around the significance of using high-quality construction materials and subjecting them to rigorous tests. Deputy Commissioner Lak made a resolute commitment to swift action against any lapses, asserting an unwavering commitment to maintaining excellence.