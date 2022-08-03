UrduPoint.com

DC Kicks Off Students' Enrollment Campaign

Published August 03, 2022

DC kicks off students' enrollment campaign

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :The admission campaign organized by the Department of Education has been kicked off in Dir Lower district to achieve the target of admitting 12 thousand out of school children.

An awareness walk was also organized in connection with the admission campaign under the headship of Deputy Commissioner Captain Retired Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi in which school children, local citizens and school students participated.

The participants carried banners and placards with slogans about the importance of education.

On the occasion Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, District Education Officer Muhammad Amin and Tehsil Timurgarh Chairman Maulana Mufti Qazi Irfan distributed school bags among the children and registered their Names in the admission register. The Deputy Commissioner also highlighted the importance and usefulness of education.

The provincial government has recruited about one thousand (1000) teachers in Dir Lower of which 920 have been recruited in Primary schools.

At the same time, instructions were issued to the education department to conduct admission campaigns at the tehsil and sub-division levels and involve regional leaders in the campaign.

The participants were told that the provincial government is providing free of charge books and education so that the parents are requested to enroll their children in government schools.

The Education Department has also informed the principals and teachers that in case of any problem they can contact the Deputy Commissioner of District Dir Lower.

In the admission campaign, District Education Officer District Dir Lower Muhammad Amin, District Monitoring Officer Education Jamaluddin, ADEO Vijayauddin, ADEO Tauseef, Muhammad Ikram Superintendent, Tehsil Nazim Mufti Irfanuddin, principals, teachers, students and employees of the education department participated in large number.

Later, a walk was organized under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner District Dir Lower regarding the admission campaign from Education Complex to Blambut Chowk.

