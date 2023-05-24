DC kicks off two-day industrial exhibition

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal Wednesday inaugurated a two-day industrial exhibition at District Council Hall showcasing handmade items and various household crafts

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad, Khalid Iqbal Wednesday inaugurated a two-day industrial exhibition at District Council Hall showcasing handmade items and various household crafts.

The DC inspected the stalls and appreciated the craftsmanship and products created by women in the cottage industry and boosted their morale.

Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Abbottabad, Shakil Hayat, briefed the deputy commissioner about the exhibition.

Khalid Iqbal expressed satisfaction with the industrial exhibition and expressed hope that such programs would be organized in the future, allowing citizens to showcase their skills and providing them with better employment opportunities through their crafted products.