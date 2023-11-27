DC Kohat addresses issues at Liaquat Memorial Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, presided over a meeting on Monday to address the challenges faced by Liaquat Memorial Hospital.

Medical Superintendent of Liaquat Memorial Hospital and other Health Department officials attended the meeting.

The Medical Superintendent briefed Deputy Commissioner Kohat about the issues, the hospital is encountering, that DC pledged to elevating these concerns to higher authorities for a swift resolution.

The aim is to ensure that the public receives optimal facilities and services.

