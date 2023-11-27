Open Menu

DC Kohat Addresses Issues At Liaquat Memorial Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2023 | 09:55 PM

DC Kohat addresses issues at Liaquat Memorial Hospital

Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, presided over a meeting on Monday to address the challenges faced by Liaquat Memorial Hospital

kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, presided over a meeting on Monday to address the challenges faced by Liaquat Memorial Hospital.

Medical Superintendent of Liaquat Memorial Hospital and other Health Department officials attended the meeting.

The Medical Superintendent briefed Deputy Commissioner Kohat about the issues, the hospital is encountering, that DC pledged to elevating these concerns to higher authorities for a swift resolution.

The aim is to ensure that the public receives optimal facilities and services.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Resolution Kohat

Recent Stories

Pakistan, UAE sign MoUs worth multi-billion dollar ..

Pakistan, UAE sign MoUs worth multi-billion dollars: Caretaker Prime Minister An ..

8 minutes ago
 Motorbike stolen from court's premises

Motorbike stolen from court's premises

9 minutes ago
 PM Kakar congratulates new NZ PM Christopher Luxon

PM Kakar congratulates new NZ PM Christopher Luxon

9 minutes ago
 Bahawalnagar kick-started anti-Polio drive

Bahawalnagar kick-started anti-Polio drive

9 minutes ago
 University of Sindh waives off all fees of Palesti ..

University of Sindh waives off all fees of Palestinian students

9 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for upcom ..

DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for upcoming general elections

9 minutes ago
Sindh Health Minister inaugurates 7-day anti polio ..

Sindh Health Minister inaugurates 7-day anti polio campaign

13 minutes ago
 UN Women Pakistan inaugurates 16 Days campaign tit ..

UN Women Pakistan inaugurates 16 Days campaign titled 'Koi Jawaaz Nahi' at Mohe ..

13 minutes ago
 Anti-Polio drive kicks off in Attock

Anti-Polio drive kicks off in Attock

9 minutes ago
 Farhan, Shahzaib win 1st Pakistan padel tennis ope ..

Farhan, Shahzaib win 1st Pakistan padel tennis open tourney

9 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews progress on ongoing projects initi ..

Meeting reviews progress on ongoing projects initiated under AIP

9 minutes ago
 Court rejects NAB's request for more custody of ch ..

Court rejects NAB's request for more custody of chairman PTI

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan