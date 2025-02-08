Open Menu

DC Kohat Assures Leaseholders Of Resolving Their Concerns

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2025 | 05:50 PM

DC Kohat assures leaseholders of resolving their concerns

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali on Saturday assured the leaseholders that their concerns would be resolved in accordance with the terms of the lease agreement before they held an emergency press conference at the Peshawar Press Club to reveal the purported injustices of TMA Kohat.

During the meeting with Deputy Commissioner, the leaseholders' association expressed its heartfelt gratitude to Deputy Commissioner Chitrali for his people-friendly initiative and hoped that their struggles would soon come to the conclusion.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 Feb ..

Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 February

22 minutes ago
 Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition ..

Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition Monday at DWTC

22 minutes ago
 2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu D ..

2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass sh ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass shooting incident at learning ce ..

2 hours ago
 PTI observes black day on completion of first year ..

PTI observes black day on completion of first year since Feb 8 general elections

4 hours ago
 vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Pho ..

Vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Photography

4 hours ago
Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Serie ..

Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Series, the realme Note 60x Takes t ..

4 hours ago
 PML-Q leader& coordinator of the Ministry of Relig ..

PML-Q leader& coordinator of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Khawaja Rameez H ..

4 hours ago
 ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corpora ..

ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corporation to explore investment opp ..

4 hours ago
 Cohesive society pillar of development, cultural r ..

Cohesive society pillar of development, cultural renaissance in UAE

5 hours ago
 ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sa ..

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sanctions imposed by Trump

5 hours ago
 Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six m ..

Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six months of current fiscal year

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan