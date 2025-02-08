DC Kohat Assures Leaseholders Of Resolving Their Concerns
Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2025 | 05:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali on Saturday assured the leaseholders that their concerns would be resolved in accordance with the terms of the lease agreement before they held an emergency press conference at the Peshawar Press Club to reveal the purported injustices of TMA Kohat.
During the meeting with Deputy Commissioner, the leaseholders' association expressed its heartfelt gratitude to Deputy Commissioner Chitrali for his people-friendly initiative and hoped that their struggles would soon come to the conclusion.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Hope Makers on 23 February
Dubai set to inaugurate 2nd Japan Trade Exhibition Monday at DWTC
2025 SWAAC ELSO ECMO Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns mass shooting incident at learning ce ..
PTI observes black day on completion of first year since Feb 8 general elections
Vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Photography
Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Series, the realme Note 60x Takes t ..
PML-Q leader& coordinator of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Khawaja Rameez H ..
ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corporation to explore investment opp ..
Cohesive society pillar of development, cultural renaissance in UAE
ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sanctions imposed by Trump
Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six months of current fiscal year
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Chiniot Safiullah Gondal visits Lalian, Chenab Nagar1 minute ago
-
DC Kohat assures leaseholders of resolving their concerns1 minute ago
-
16 dead, 1652 injured in 1432 RTCs in Punjab12 minutes ago
-
Sherry Rehman stresses importance of climate awareness12 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 4 kite sellers, recovered over 700 kites, string rolls22 minutes ago
-
Punjab set to revive historic Horse and Cattle Show with global participation32 minutes ago
-
Man attempts self-immolation32 minutes ago
-
Dialogue only way to address national problems: Haideri32 minutes ago
-
All set to kick off 20th Desert Jeep Rally32 minutes ago
-
Federal education minister visits examination centers of Kanz-ul-Madaris Board, praises arrangements42 minutes ago
-
DPO Dera listens to issues of policemen at Ejaz Shaheed police lines52 minutes ago
-
Screening camp for special children held52 minutes ago