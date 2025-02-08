DC Kohat assures leaseholders of resolving their concerns

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali on Saturday assured the leaseholders that their concerns would be resolved in accordance with the terms of the lease agreement before they held an emergency press conference at the Peshawar Press Club to reveal the purported injustices of TMA Kohat.

During the meeting with Deputy Commissioner, the leaseholders' association expressed its heartfelt gratitude to Deputy Commissioner Chitrali for his people-friendly initiative and hoped that their struggles would soon come to the conclusion.

