DC Kohat attends Christmas function

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2023 | 06:51 PM

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir, Assistant Commissioner Kohat Usman Ashraf, district police officers, and other notable figures on Saturday attended a Christmas celebration hosted by the Christian community in Kohat district

At the event, a Christmas cake was sliced and greetings for the Christian community were given.

According to Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir, we must all coexist in harmony, love, and fraternity as we are all invested in the happiness of the Christian community.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir went on to say that the district government would take all reasonable steps to make the Christian community happier during the Christmas season.

