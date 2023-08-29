Open Menu

DC Kohat Calls On District Liaison Committee Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2023 | 09:23 PM

DC Kohat calls on District Liaison Committee meeting

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir chaired a meeting of the District Liaison Committee on Tuesday in his office

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir chaired a meeting of the District Liaison Committee on Tuesday in his office.

According to the DC office Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mr.

Shahryar Qamar, Assistant Commissioner Kohat Usman Ashraf, District Police, Admin Officer Kohat Cement Factory, Assistant Director Minerals and officers of other relevant departments participated in the meeting.

The heads of the relevant departments gave detailed briefings and shared information about illegal mining and other problems with the DC.

The deputy commissioner issued instructions to take legal action against the elements involved in illegal mining activities and issued orders regarding public welfare measures and due surface rent on behalf of Kohat Cement Factory.

APP-ARQ

Related Topics

Police Rent Kohat Kohat Cement Limited

Recent Stories

Q Properties awards a AED 1.755 billion constructi ..

Q Properties awards a AED 1.755 billion construction’s tender for Reem Hills P ..

22 minutes ago
 Stocks extend gains as US data reassures

Stocks extend gains as US data reassures

15 minutes ago
 Florida braces for 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane ..

Florida braces for 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Idalia

13 minutes ago
 Memorial for Wagner chief held in private

Memorial for Wagner chief held in private

9 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Ma ..

Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki thanks Caretak ..

9 minutes ago
 HESCO Chief hopes upgraded Nooriabad grid station ..

HESCO Chief hopes upgraded Nooriabad grid station to improve power supply

9 minutes ago
Minorities Commission's Head Muki Sham calls on Go ..

Minorities Commission's Head Muki Sham calls on Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul ..

9 minutes ago
 Balochistan political leaders call on Caretaker Pr ..

Balochistan political leaders call on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kak ..

9 minutes ago
 Pak Javelin maestro Arshad Nadeem thankful to coac ..

Pak Javelin maestro Arshad Nadeem thankful to coaches for silver medal

9 minutes ago
 IHC instructs PTI chief's lawyer to remove objecti ..

IHC instructs PTI chief's lawyer to remove objections on bail petitions

9 minutes ago
 HDA finds AD Planning & Development guilty during ..

HDA finds AD Planning & Development guilty during inquiry

9 minutes ago
 PTI chief 'mastermind' of May 9 vandalism: Caretak ..

PTI chief 'mastermind' of May 9 vandalism: Caretaker Minister for Interior Sarfr ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan