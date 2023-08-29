DC Kohat calls on District Liaison Committee meeting

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir chaired a meeting of the District Liaison Committee on Tuesday in his office

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir chaired a meeting of the District Liaison Committee on Tuesday in his office.

According to the DC office Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mr.

Shahryar Qamar, Assistant Commissioner Kohat Usman Ashraf, District Police, Admin Officer Kohat Cement Factory, Assistant Director Minerals and officers of other relevant departments participated in the meeting.

The heads of the relevant departments gave detailed briefings and shared information about illegal mining and other problems with the DC.

The deputy commissioner issued instructions to take legal action against the elements involved in illegal mining activities and issued orders regarding public welfare measures and due surface rent on behalf of Kohat Cement Factory.

