DC Kohat chaired meeting regarding anti polio campaign

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Rahimullah Mehsud, said that 213,673 children will be vaccinated against polio during the four-day campaign starting from October 13 in the district, for which 1,135 teams have been formed.

According to DC office, he said that awareness sessions at the union council level, awareness-raising activities in educational institutions and public cooperation are very important for the success of the campaign.

He directed the concerned departments to ensure advance training of vaccination teams at all costs.

He strongly appealed to the parents to vaccinate their children below the age of five and cooperate fully with the teams so that the coming generations can be protected from this deadly disease forever.

DC said that the government is utilizing all available resources to completely eradicate polio and protect children from preventable diseases.

