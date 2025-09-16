DC Kohat chaired meeting regarding dignified repatriation of Afghan refugees

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Rahimullah Mehsood chaired a meeting on Tuesday regarding arrangements for the dignified repatriation of Afghan refugees.

According to APP correspondent, the meeting was attended by officers of the district administration, DA Afghan refugees, Afghan refugees leaders and other concerned authorities.

Various aspects for the dignified repatriation of Afghan refugees were discussed in detail and the steps taken so far in this regard were reviewed.

The DC said that the process of repatriation of Afghan refugees should be carried forward in an organized and effective manner, so that no difficulty or obstacle arises.

He directed the concerned departments to ensure close coordination and mutual cooperation in this process and to complete all necessary steps in a timely manner.

He further said that a comprehensive strategy should be adopted for the dignified and safe

repatriation of Afghan refugees so that this process can be completed in a transparent and smooth manner.

