DC Kohat Chairs High Level Meeting To Discuss Anti-polio Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published November 27, 2024 | 07:59 PM

A high-level meeting was held in Kohat to discuss the anti-polio campaign, on Wednesday, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram and attended by top officials including District Police Officer Omar Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Hamid Iqbal, and the District Health Officer

The meeting focused on strategies to eradicate polio from Kohat, with Deputy Commissioner Akram urging residents to cooperate with polio teams and administer polio drops to protect children from permanent disability.

Akram during the meeting, emphasized the importance of collective efforts in eliminating polio, stating that "we will have to play our role for the eradication of polio and only with our joint efforts will polio be eradicated."

