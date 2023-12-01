DC Kohat chairs meeting of anti-polio campaign

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir on Friday presided over a performance evaluation meeting on the 5th day of the polio campaign

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir on Friday presided over a performance evaluation meeting on the 5th day of the polio campaign.

The meeting was attended by District Health Officer Kohat, Deputy Commissioner General Shehryar Qamar, Additional District Police Officer Farhan Khan and other pertinent medical personnel.

In addition to reviewing the objectives for the campaign's success, Deputy Commissioner Kohat expressed satisfaction with the day's performance.

