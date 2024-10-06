DC Kohat Chairs Meeting Of District Child Protection Committee
Published October 06, 2024
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Mr. Abdul Akram on Saturday chaired the meeting of the District Child Protection Committee. The committee, comprising Child Protection Officer, Psychologist Child Protection Unit Kohat, District Officer Social Welfare, Chairman Social Work Department of Kohat University, Labor Officer Kohat, District Khatib, Kohat Police, and social workers, convened to discuss and address various child-related concerns.
On this occasion, the Child Protection Officer presented an overview of the Child Protection System in Kohat district, highlighting the impressive resolution of 245 out of 297 registered cases.
Members deliberated on pressing issues and proposed solutions, underscoring the importance of community involvement.
Deputy Commissioner Kohat during the meeting, emphasized the need for awareness sessions at the Union Council level, engaging community health workers, schools, and religious leaders.
These sessions will be held in schools, mosques, and union council offices to promote child protection and a dedicated committee will be formed to safeguard Afghan refugee children, ensuring their welfare and protection, he added.
