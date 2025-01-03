DC Kohat chairs meeting of District Explosives Committee

A crucial meeting of the District Explosives Committee was held in Kohat on Friday, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram, to discuss the safe use of explosives in mining activities

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) A crucial meeting of the District Explosives Committee was held in Kohat on Friday, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram, to discuss the safe use of explosives in mining activities.

The meeting was attended by officials from the District Administration, Kohat Police, Minerals Department, and other relevant departments.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on the explosives used in mining, with a focus on ensuring that all stakeholders adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Deputy Commissioner Akram issued necessary instructions to all concerned institutions to guarantee compliance with SOPs and prevent any untoward incidents.