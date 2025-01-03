Open Menu

DC Kohat Chairs Meeting Of District Explosives Committee

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2025 | 10:32 PM

DC Kohat chairs meeting of District Explosives Committee

A crucial meeting of the District Explosives Committee was held in Kohat on Friday, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram, to discuss the safe use of explosives in mining activities

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) A crucial meeting of the District Explosives Committee was held in Kohat on Friday, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram, to discuss the safe use of explosives in mining activities.

The meeting was attended by officials from the District Administration, Kohat Police, Minerals Department, and other relevant departments.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on the explosives used in mining, with a focus on ensuring that all stakeholders adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Deputy Commissioner Akram issued necessary instructions to all concerned institutions to guarantee compliance with SOPs and prevent any untoward incidents.

Related Topics

Police Kohat All From

Recent Stories

Wall Street stocks bounce higher, Europe retreats

Wall Street stocks bounce higher, Europe retreats

4 minutes ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail condem ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail condemns attack on HDP’s Chief Kha ..

10 minutes ago
 Boundary wall of housing scheme reconstructed on t ..

Boundary wall of housing scheme reconstructed on tribunal's order

10 minutes ago
 Govt taking decisions to increase productivity in ..

Govt taking decisions to increase productivity in every sector: Pervaiz Malik

20 minutes ago
 MQM-P demands appointment of CEO HESCO

MQM-P demands appointment of CEO HESCO

20 minutes ago
 Turkish envoy visits IPO-Pakistan to discuss futur ..

Turkish envoy visits IPO-Pakistan to discuss future cooperation

20 minutes ago
Uzbek Ambassador vows to increase bilateral trade ..

Uzbek Ambassador vows to increase bilateral trade with Pakistan

20 minutes ago
 ACP celebrates Nisar Bazmi's 100th birth anniversa ..

ACP celebrates Nisar Bazmi's 100th birth anniversary today

34 minutes ago
 Five wanted in triple murder netted

Five wanted in triple murder netted

4 minutes ago
 NA speaker calls Pakistan’s UNSC seat a diplomat ..

NA speaker calls Pakistan’s UNSC seat a diplomatic milestone

4 minutes ago
 PEC launches Young Engineers National Forum to emp ..

PEC launches Young Engineers National Forum to empower future leaders

4 minutes ago
 ADB, SECP collaborate to enhance gender diversity ..

ADB, SECP collaborate to enhance gender diversity in non-banking Sector

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan