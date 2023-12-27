Open Menu

DC Kohat Chairs Meeting On Anti-polio Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir has urged the residents of Kohat district to get vaccinated against polio and work with polio teams to eradicate the virus to prevent their children from suffering from a lifelong impairment.

He was chairing a meeting here Wednesday to review the anti-polio campaign. The District Police, District Health Officer and other officials of Health Department attended the meeting.

The meeting made a detailed discussion on the anti-polio efforts.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that each of us must do our part to end polio and that our combined efforts would be the only thing that could accomplish this.

