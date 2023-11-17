Open Menu

DC Kohat Chairs Meeting On Deportation

Muhammad Irfan Published November 17, 2023 | 04:40 PM

DC Kohat chairs meeting on deportation

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir on Friday chaired a detailed review meeting to evaluate the performance of committees gathering information on illegal foreigners in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner for Finance and Planning Reena Suhrawardy, Assistant Commissioner Kohat, Additional Assistant Commissioners, District Police Officers, and officials from relevant departments attended the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat diligently scrutinized the information provided by committee members, ensuring transparency and completeness in the process.

The efforts aim to enforce the orders for the systematic deportation of all unauthorized foreign nationals in the region.

