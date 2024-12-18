DC Kohat chairs meeting on education reforms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) A high-level meeting of the District Steering Committee Education Department on Wednesday was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Mr Abdul Akram. The meeting aimed to review the performance of the Education Department and discuss ways to improve education standards in the region.

During the meeting, the District Monitoring Officer presented a detailed briefing on the department's performance, highlighting areas that require improvement.

DC Kohat took a thorough review of the department's performance and issued instructions to the officers to enhance the provision of facilities in schools.

DEO Male/Female were instructed to focus on improving education standards, providing basic essential facilities such as provision of water, electricity and repair of schools.

DC stressed the need for the appointment of school administrative staff to ensure smooth functioning of schools and to resolve boundary wall issues in schools to ensure safety and security of students.

The meeting was attended by the District Monitoring Officer Education, officers of the Education Department and other concerned authorities.

