DC Kohat chairs meeting on general elections

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir on Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding the general election. Election Commissioner Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mr. Shahryar Qamar, Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers, and officers from other pertinent departments attended the meeting.

During the meeting, several topics like general election security, installing CCTV in sensitive polling places, and other preparations were covered in-depth.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir urged all responsible departments to carry out their tasks with diligence during the general election.

