DC Kohat Chairs Meeting On General Elections
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2024 | 11:45 PM
Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir on Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding the general election. Election Commissioner Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mr. Shahryar Qamar, Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir on Tuesday chaired a meeting regarding the general election. Election Commissioner Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mr. Shahryar Qamar, Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers, and officers from other pertinent departments attended the meeting.
During the meeting, several topics like general election security, installing CCTV in sensitive polling places, and other preparations were covered in-depth.
Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir urged all responsible departments to carry out their tasks with diligence during the general election.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts
Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup
Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.
FPCCI delegation interacts with importers, dealers of Pakistani products in Saud ..
Imperial College London library named after Pakistani scientist Dr Abdul Salam
NCSW emphasizes on national consensus to end child marriage
Senate committee vows to safeguard CAA pensioners' rights
Two inspectors of Anti-Encroachment Cell suspended
Shehbaz promises diverse development projects for Lahore upon returning to power
May-9 cases: ATC grants permission to investigate Fawad Chaudhry in jail
AJK President condoles demise of Surraya Khurshid
Moonis Elahi declared PO in money laundering case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup2 minutes ago
-
Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.2 minutes ago
-
Imperial College London library named after Pakistani scientist Dr Abdul Salam10 minutes ago
-
NCSW emphasizes on national consensus to end child marriage10 minutes ago
-
Senate committee vows to safeguard CAA pensioners' rights10 minutes ago
-
Two inspectors of Anti-Encroachment Cell suspended2 hours ago
-
Shehbaz promises diverse development projects for Lahore upon returning to power2 hours ago
-
May-9 cases: ATC grants permission to investigate Fawad Chaudhry in jail2 hours ago
-
Moonis Elahi declared PO in money laundering case2 hours ago
-
ECP imposes Rs 966,000 in fines on candidates,officials in KPK2 hours ago
-
Ameer JI Karachi leads rally during election campaign in NA-249 Karachi2 hours ago