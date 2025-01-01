DC Kohat chairs meeting on Kohat-Bannu road expansion

A high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Mr. Abdul Akram on Wednesday, marked a significant milestone in the expansion project of Bannu Road Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) A high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Mr. Abdul Akram on Wednesday, marked a significant milestone in the expansion project of Bannu Road Kohat.

The meeting, attended by MPA PK-92 Mr.

Shafiullah Jan, district administration officials, and representatives from the C&W Department, Cantonment board, and Military Estate, focused on the development work and timely completion of the project.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Kohat issued necessary orders to expedite the expansion process, ensuring that all possible facilities are provided to the public.

