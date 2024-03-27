Open Menu

DC Kohat Chairs Meeting On Ramadan Package And Price Control

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 08:59 PM

DC Kohat chairs meeting on Ramadan package and price control

Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Azmatullah Wazir, a high-level meeting was convened to discuss the Ramadan package and price control measures

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Azmatullah Wazir, a high-level meeting was convened to discuss the Ramadan package and price control measures. The gathering saw the active participation of key officials from the District Administration, Food Department, Social Welfare Department, Benazir Income Support Program, NADRA, and other relevant departments.

During the meeting, the attendees deliberated on the disbursement of 10 thousand rupees per deserving family in the Kohat district during Ramadan, leveraging the available data from the Benazir Income Support Program.

Furthermore, Deputy Commissioner Kohat issued firm directives pertaining to the pricing and availability of essential food items in the upcoming month of Ramadan, emphasizing the strict enforcement of official price lists. He also underscored the commitment to taking stringent legal actions against any individuals involved in food adulteration, ensuring a blessed and fair Ramadan for all.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Kohat Price Family All From Ramadan

Recent Stories

Grim search for six bodies in Baltimore bridge-shi ..

Grim search for six bodies in Baltimore bridge-ship collision continues

6 minutes ago
 Final four candidates for Islamabad Senate electio ..

Final four candidates for Islamabad Senate elections unveiled

6 minutes ago
 FM Dar, Dr Abdullatif agree to further enhance mut ..

FM Dar, Dr Abdullatif agree to further enhance mutual cooperation between Pak, B ..

15 minutes ago
 Israel bombs Gaza, fights Hamas around hospitals

Israel bombs Gaza, fights Hamas around hospitals

2 minutes ago
 Two dead, 10 wounded in Russian attacks on Ukraine

Two dead, 10 wounded in Russian attacks on Ukraine

15 minutes ago
 AIOU Mirpur AJK launches a mass spring tree planta ..

AIOU Mirpur AJK launches a mass spring tree plantation drive across Mirpur Div

18 minutes ago
Zero-tolerance policy being implemented against ch ..

Zero-tolerance policy being implemented against cheating mafia; Agha Abbas

18 minutes ago
 Punjab industries minister briefed on PBTE perform ..

Punjab industries minister briefed on PBTE performance

10 minutes ago
 JKLF strongly condemns attack in Bisham

JKLF strongly condemns attack in Bisham

10 minutes ago
 WAPDA Chairman visits Dasu hydropower project to e ..

WAPDA Chairman visits Dasu hydropower project to express sympathies with Chinese ..

10 minutes ago
 CM stresses for modern house infrastructure in urb ..

CM stresses for modern house infrastructure in urban peripheries

11 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases ..

ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases till March 28

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan