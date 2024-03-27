DC Kohat Chairs Meeting On Ramadan Package And Price Control
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 08:59 PM
Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Azmatullah Wazir, a high-level meeting was convened to discuss the Ramadan package and price control measures
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Azmatullah Wazir, a high-level meeting was convened to discuss the Ramadan package and price control measures. The gathering saw the active participation of key officials from the District Administration, Food Department, Social Welfare Department, Benazir Income Support Program, NADRA, and other relevant departments.
During the meeting, the attendees deliberated on the disbursement of 10 thousand rupees per deserving family in the Kohat district during Ramadan, leveraging the available data from the Benazir Income Support Program.
Furthermore, Deputy Commissioner Kohat issued firm directives pertaining to the pricing and availability of essential food items in the upcoming month of Ramadan, emphasizing the strict enforcement of official price lists. He also underscored the commitment to taking stringent legal actions against any individuals involved in food adulteration, ensuring a blessed and fair Ramadan for all.
