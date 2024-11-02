Open Menu

DC Kohat Chairs Meeting On Under Construction Ahmed Faraz Park

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 02, 2024 | 07:39 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Karam on Saturday chaired a crucial meeting to expedite the completion of pending construction work in Ahmed Faraz Park.

Top officials, including the Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning, Assistant Commissioners, Additional Assistant Commissioners, and TMO Kohat, attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Karam received a detailed briefing on the park's construction progress. Emphasizing the importance of timely completion, he issued directives to maintain plantation in park, to enhance cleanliness and to complete pending work as soon as possible to provide a clean environment for the general public.

