DC Kohat Chairs Meeting Regarding Developmental Projects
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 03:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Akram, chaired the meeting in Kohat to discuss the progress of ongoing development projects, aimed to ensure timely completion and efficient service delivery.
According to DC office, the DC instructed the officers from various departments, including Public Health and Irrigation, provided detailed briefings on their projects.
He focused on implementing reforms to enhance service delivery and project completion rates.
The DC emphasized the importance of completing projects within scheduled timelines.
The meeting was attended by MPA PK-91 Dawood Afridi and officers from relevant departments, demonstrating the district administration's commitment to monitoring and improving development projects in Kohat.
This proactive approach aims to enhance the quality of life for local residents and promote sustainable development in the region.
APP/azq/378
