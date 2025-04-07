Open Menu

DC Kohat Chairs Meeting Regarding Developmental Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 03:50 PM

DC Kohat chairs meeting regarding developmental projects

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Akram, chaired the meeting in Kohat to discuss the progress of ongoing development projects, aimed to ensure timely completion and efficient service delivery.

According to DC office, the DC instructed the officers from various departments, including Public Health and Irrigation, provided detailed briefings on their projects.

He focused on implementing reforms to enhance service delivery and project completion rates.

The DC emphasized the importance of completing projects within scheduled timelines.

The meeting was attended by MPA PK-91 Dawood Afridi and officers from relevant departments, demonstrating the district administration's commitment to monitoring and improving development projects in Kohat.

This proactive approach aims to enhance the quality of life for local residents and promote sustainable development in the region.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat Undertakes Counter-Piracy ..

Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat Undertakes Counter-Piracy Patrols in Support of Pn Led ..

2 minutes ago
 Journalist Farhan Malik granted bail in ‘anti-st ..

Journalist Farhan Malik granted bail in ‘anti-state content’ case

14 minutes ago
 Name of “Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium” renamed a ..

Name of “Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium” renamed after Imran Khan

24 minutes ago
 Dubai World Cup closing ceremony sets new Guinness ..

Dubai World Cup closing ceremony sets new Guinness World Record

1 hour ago
 UAE tourism generates AED45 billion in hotel reven ..

UAE tourism generates AED45 billion in hotel revenues in 2024: Minister of Econo ..

2 hours ago
 DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary docto ..

DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from AUC

2 hours ago
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit to ki ..

World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit to kick off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Karachi, Hyderabad weather updates; heat ..

Pakistan, Karachi, Hyderabad weather updates; heatwave hits Sindh various parts

3 hours ago
 The Secret Weapon for the Always-On Generation: In ..

The Secret Weapon for the Always-On Generation: Infinix NOTE 50 Series

3 hours ago
 Massive decline at PSX leads to suspension of trad ..

Massive decline at PSX leads to suspension of trade

3 hours ago
 UAE’s outstanding bonds, Sukuk reach $309.4 bill ..

UAE’s outstanding bonds, Sukuk reach $309.4 billion by Q1 2025: Fitch

3 hours ago
 Indian actress Shreya Gupta reveals inappropriate ..

Indian actress Shreya Gupta reveals inappropriate demand by director for film ro ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan