DC Kohat Chairs Meeting Regarding Development Projects Of Kohat
Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2025 | 11:23 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) An important meeting was held in the office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Kohat on Wednesday regarding the development projects of Kohat district, in which a detailed discussion was held on the ongoing and proposed projects for public welfare.
The meeting was attended by Member National Assembly Mr Shehryar Khan Afridi, Member Provincial Assembly Mr Shafiullah Jan, Chairman Gumbat Sajid Iqbal, Chairman Lachi Ehsanullah Khan, officers of the district administration, C&W Department, Public Health Department, sports Department, and other concerned authorities.
During the meeting, a detailed review of the ongoing and future projects related to health, education, clean drinking water, road construction, electricity, gas, and other basic facilities was taken.
During the meeting, the participants presented suggestions to ensure planning, transparent use of funds, and timely completion.
At the end of the meeting, a special prayer was offered for the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in defense of the homeland during the battle with the Indian Army. The participants also paid tributes to the martyrs and described their sacrifices as a valuable asset of the country.
