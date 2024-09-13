DC Kohat Chairs Meeting Regarding Performance Of District Departments
Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2024 | 08:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) In a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram on Friday, the monthly performance of district departments was scrutinized, with top officials in attendance.
The meeting aimed to boost efficiency and accountability under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister's public agenda.
During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Akram commended outstanding performers, while also issuing directives to
under-performing departments to step up their game.
The meeting saw a thorough review of each department's progress, with a focus on streamlining services and enhancing overall performance.
