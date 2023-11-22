Open Menu

DC Kohat Chairs Meeting Regarding Transparent Conduct Of MD CAT Test

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2023 | 07:38 PM

DC Kohat chairs meeting regarding transparent conduct of MD CAT test

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir here on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the preparations for the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT)

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir here on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the preparations for the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT).

The meeting was attended by representatives of the District Police, Principal KMU Institute of Medical Sciences Kohat, Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Kohat, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Madam Reena Suhrawardy, Assistant Commissioner Kohat and officials of other relevant departments. The meeting discussed the preparations to conduct the upcoming MD CAT test for admissions in medical colleges transparently and peacefully.

The MD CAT test, which will be administered by KMU Institute of Medical Sciences Kohat, was discussed in detail besides the suggested action plan for carrying out the test was explained to the attendees of the conference.

According to Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, exam copying is a scourge that requires stringent action to end. For the MD CAT exam to be conducted in an orderly and transparent manner, foolproof measures must be made, he added. The chiefs of all relevant departments also received the appropriate directives from Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir on the provision of parking, security and other administrative and technological resources for the transparent conduct of the test.

APP/arq/378

