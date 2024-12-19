Open Menu

DC Kohat Chairs Meeting To Assess Anti-Polio Campaign

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2024 | 08:50 PM

DC Kohat chairs meeting to assess anti-Polio campaign

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) A high-level review meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram, was held to assess the progress of the ongoing polio campaign in Kohat district, on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including the District Police Officer, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, and District Health Officer.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Akram emphasized the importance of achieving the campaign's objectives and issued directives to ensure its success in the coming days.

He appealed to the local population to vaccinate their children against polio, warning that the disease can cause permanent disability.

Akram also urged the public to cooperate with polio teams, stressing that their collective efforts are crucial in eradicating the polio virus.

Related Topics

Police Polio Kohat Progress

Recent Stories

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Police HQ

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Police HQ

27 minutes ago
 ADSCC successfully performs First CAR-T Cell Thera ..

ADSCC successfully performs First CAR-T Cell Therapy to treat Lupus in Middle Ea ..

27 minutes ago
 450,000 businesses registered for Corporate Tax: F ..

450,000 businesses registered for Corporate Tax: FTA

27 minutes ago
 UAE participates in ICAO Assistance to Aircraft Ac ..

UAE participates in ICAO Assistance to Aircraft Accident Victims & Their Familie ..

1 hour ago
 DHA highlights AI drive, diagnostic advancements i ..

DHA highlights AI drive, diagnostic advancements in healthcare

1 hour ago
 Anwar Gargash meets German Minister of State at Fe ..

Anwar Gargash meets German Minister of State at Federal Foreign Office

1 hour ago
National Committee of Biosecurity discusses global ..

National Committee of Biosecurity discusses global epidemiological developments

1 hour ago
 Vogue Dental and Aesthetics Clinic in Lahore - Tra ..

Vogue Dental and Aesthetics Clinic in Lahore - Transforming Smiles and Skin with ..

2 hours ago
 PITB Software Engineering Wing Hosts First “Mela ..

PITB Software Engineering Wing Hosts First “Mela Fest” Event

2 hours ago
 Federal Tax Authority holds second forum to honour ..

Federal Tax Authority holds second forum to honour its strategic partners

2 hours ago
 Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others ..

Shah Mehmood Qureshi, KP CM Gandapur and 14 others indicted in May 9 GHQ attack ..

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan