DC Kohat chairs meeting to assess anti-Polio campaign

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) A high-level review meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram, was held to assess the progress of the ongoing polio campaign in Kohat district, on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including the District Police Officer, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, and District Health Officer.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Akram emphasized the importance of achieving the campaign's objectives and issued directives to ensure its success in the coming days.

He appealed to the local population to vaccinate their children against polio, warning that the disease can cause permanent disability.

Akram also urged the public to cooperate with polio teams, stressing that their collective efforts are crucial in eradicating the polio virus.