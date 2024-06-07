DC Kohat chairs meeting to assess ongoing polio campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Azmatullah on chaired a performance review meeting on Friday to assess the progress of the ongoing polio vaccination campaign in Kohat.

According to DC Office, Deputy Commissioner reviewed the campaign's goals and gave instructions to ensure its success in the remaining days.

He urged parents to vaccinate their children to protect them from permanent disability and appealed to the community to support polio teams to help eradicate the virus.

The meeting aimed to boost efforts to end polio in the district.

Officials committed to working together to make the campaign a success.

The Deputy Commissioner's appeal emphasizes the importance of vaccination in protecting children's health.

District officials, police and health department representatives were also attended the meeting.

