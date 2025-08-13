DC Kohat Chairs Meeting To Discuss Anti-Polio Campaign
Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2025 | 07:01 PM
A crucial meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Mr. Rahimullah Mehsud on Wednesday, to discuss the anti-polio campaign in the district
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) A crucial meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Mr. Rahimullah Mehsud on Wednesday, to discuss the anti-polio campaign in the district.
The meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including District Police Officer Kohat, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioners, District Health Officer, and other health department officials.
The participants reviewed the campaign's progress and strategized ways to ensure its success.
During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner appealed to the people of Kohat district to cooperate with polio teams and ensure their children receive polio drops to protect them from permanent disability. He also emphasized that joint efforts are essential to eradicate polio and urged the community to play an active role in the campaign.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
DC Kohat chairs meeting to discuss anti-Polio campaign
Pakistan, Burkina Faso discuss cooperation in energy, mining, petroleum sectors
Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara ..
Youth Excellence Award conferred on UAF assistant professor
District Education office Larkana observed Independence day with enthusiasm
UAE, Egypt explore use of AI in issuing fatwas
Sports, cultural festivities held in South Waziristan to celebrate Independence ..
MPA, DC Sialkot visit flood-affected areas
AJK bridges decorated with colorful lights, national flags
FDA finalises arrangements for Independence Day and Maarka-e-Haq celebrations
Concept paper of 'One Student, One Plant' campaign approved
Scholar addresses SCCI on Islamic trade ethics
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Kohat chairs meeting to discuss anti-Polio campaign20 seconds ago
-
Pakistan, Burkina Faso discuss cooperation in energy, mining, petroleum sectors21 seconds ago
-
Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara hails Indus Hospital ..22 seconds ago
-
Youth Excellence Award conferred on UAF assistant professor24 seconds ago
-
District Education office Larkana observed Independence day with enthusiasm28 seconds ago
-
MPA, DC Sialkot visit flood-affected areas18 minutes ago
-
AJK bridges decorated with colorful lights, national flags18 minutes ago
-
FDA finalises arrangements for Independence Day and Maarka-e-Haq celebrations18 minutes ago
-
Concept paper of 'One Student, One Plant' campaign approved18 minutes ago
-
Scholar addresses SCCI on Islamic trade ethics18 minutes ago
-
SAFWCO Group organizes Independence Day celebrations17 minutes ago
-
Preparing Pakistan to meet future needs in AI top priority: Federal Minister for Information Technol ..21 minutes ago