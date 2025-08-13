Open Menu

DC Kohat Chairs Meeting To Discuss Anti-Polio Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2025 | 07:01 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) A crucial meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Mr. Rahimullah Mehsud on Wednesday, to discuss the anti-polio campaign in the district.

The meeting was attended by key stakeholders, including District Police Officer Kohat, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioners, District Health Officer, and other health department officials.

The participants reviewed the campaign's progress and strategized ways to ensure its success.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner appealed to the people of Kohat district to cooperate with polio teams and ensure their children receive polio drops to protect them from permanent disability. He also emphasized that joint efforts are essential to eradicate polio and urged the community to play an active role in the campaign.

