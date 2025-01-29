DC Kohat Chairs Meeting To Discuss Kohat Tunnel And National Highway Issues
A crucial meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Abdul Akram Chitrali on Wednesday brought together top officials to tackle pressing concerns related to the Kohat Tunnel and National Highway Authority
During the meeting, DC Chitrali expressed grave concerns over escalating traffic problems and road damage caused by overloaded vehicles. He also directed authorities to take strict legal action against such vehicles to ensure highway safety and citizen convenience.
The meeting also focused on enhancing safety and basic facilities within the Kohat Tunnel.
Chitrali instructed the tunnel administration to activate essential services, including the fire brigade, CCTV cameras, recovery vehicles and other necessary facilities. This move aims to provide immediate assistance in emergency situations and prioritize public travel facilities.
Attendees included Assistant Commissioner Darra Amanullah Abbasi, Project Director National Highway Authority, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Kohat Muhammad Shoaib and senior officials from concerned institutions.
