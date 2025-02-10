DC Kohat Chairs Meeting To Discuss Preparations For Ramadan
Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2025 | 11:06 PM
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Abdul Akram on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss preparations for the upcoming month of Ramadan
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Abdul Akram on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss preparations for the upcoming month of Ramadan.
The meeting, held under the "Public Agenda" program of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, brought together officials from various departments, including district administration, police, health, food and utilities.
Key decisions made during the meeting include the setup of five Ramadan tables at hospitals, highways and other locations to provide food to those in need.
Additionally, uninterrupted gas and electricity supply will be ensured during Sehri and Iftar times.
On this occasion, DC Akram warned that hoarding, artificial shortages and self-induced inflation will not be tolerated during Ramadan. Those found guilty will face jail time and heavy fines. To monitor prices and prevent profiteering, monitoring desks, complaint cells, and price checking teams will be established in all markets, operating throughout the holy month, he further added.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
DC Kohat chairs meeting to discuss preparations for Ramadan
HHRD to donate an RO plant, furniture to UoT for classrooms, hostel
NA Special Committee on Gender Mainstreaming meets
DC Jhang inaugurates state-of-the-art medical facilities and inspects schools
KPEFA Kohat forges partnership with National Excellence Institute Islamabad
Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights meets
Governor Punjab stresses importance of character building and educational reform ..
PTI founder seeking NRO: Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aq ..
SLA announce to celebrate 14th February as the day of love for Sindhi language
Nasrat Division canals to be closed till February 12
Over 100 Pakistani IT companies participating in LEAP 2025
KP law minister calls for improved public services
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Kohat chairs meeting to discuss preparations for Ramadan1 minute ago
-
HHRD to donate an RO plant, furniture to UoT for classrooms, hostel2 minutes ago
-
NA Special Committee on Gender Mainstreaming meets1 minute ago
-
DC Jhang inaugurates state-of-the-art medical facilities and inspects schools1 minute ago
-
KPEFA Kohat forges partnership with National Excellence Institute Islamabad1 minute ago
-
Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights meets1 minute ago
-
Governor Punjab stresses importance of character building and educational reforms2 minutes ago
-
PTI founder seeking NRO: Advisor to Prime Minister on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik21 minutes ago
-
SLA announce to celebrate 14th February as the day of love for Sindhi language21 minutes ago
-
Nasrat Division canals to be closed till February 1221 minutes ago
-
KP law minister calls for improved public services21 minutes ago
-
Two drug peddlers arrested with hashish, liquor21 minutes ago