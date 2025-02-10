DC Kohat chairs meeting to discuss preparations for Ramadan

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Abdul Akram on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss preparations for the upcoming month of Ramadan

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Abdul Akram on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to discuss preparations for the upcoming month of Ramadan.

The meeting, held under the "Public Agenda" program of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, brought together officials from various departments, including district administration, police, health, food and utilities.

Key decisions made during the meeting include the setup of five Ramadan tables at hospitals, highways and other locations to provide food to those in need.

Additionally, uninterrupted gas and electricity supply will be ensured during Sehri and Iftar times.

On this occasion, DC Akram warned that hoarding, artificial shortages and self-induced inflation will not be tolerated during Ramadan. Those found guilty will face jail time and heavy fines. To monitor prices and prevent profiteering, monitoring desks, complaint cells, and price checking teams will be established in all markets, operating throughout the holy month, he further added.

