Open Menu

DC Kohat Chairs Meeting To Discuss The Launch Of Mass Transit System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2025 | 09:30 PM

DC Kohat chairs meeting to discuss the launch of mass transit system

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Mr. Abdul Akram on Saturday chaired a crucial meeting at the Divisional Headquarters of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to discuss the launch of a mass transit system in the region.

The meeting was attended by a host of senior officials, including Tehsil Chairman Gumbat, Mr.

Sajid Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, and representatives from various departments.

During the meeting, the comprehensive plan for the mass transit service was discussed in detail, with a focus on efficient routes and arrangements.

Deputy Commissioner Akram also issued necessary orders to move the project forward, paving the way for a modern and convenient transportation system in Kohat.

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for yo ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan

18 minutes ago
 First edition of UAE National MMA Championship get ..

First edition of UAE National MMA Championship gets underway in Abu Dhabi

19 minutes ago
 M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare

M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare

34 minutes ago
 200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for ..

200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 4 Israeli female soldiers

2 hours ago
 Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power ..

Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power AI goals

2 hours ago
 Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Su ..

Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Sunday

2 hours ago
'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkabl ..

'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkable turnout of visitors

2 hours ago
 SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles

SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles

3 hours ago
 ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects ..

ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects across UAE

3 hours ago
 Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought ..

Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought under control

3 hours ago
 PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching ..

PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition

3 hours ago
 Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Ye ..

Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Year

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan