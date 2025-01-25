DC Kohat chairs meeting to discuss the launch of mass transit system

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Mr. Abdul Akram on Saturday chaired a crucial meeting at the Divisional Headquarters of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to discuss the launch of a mass transit system in the region.

The meeting was attended by a host of senior officials, including Tehsil Chairman Gumbat, Mr.

Sajid Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, and representatives from various departments.

During the meeting, the comprehensive plan for the mass transit service was discussed in detail, with a focus on efficient routes and arrangements.

Deputy Commissioner Akram also issued necessary orders to move the project forward, paving the way for a modern and convenient transportation system in Kohat.