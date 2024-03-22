Open Menu

DC Kohat Chairs Meeting To Ensure Affordable Food Prices

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2024 | 05:40 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Azmatullah Wazir, a high-level meeting was convened on Friday to address the pricing and availability of essential food items during the holy month of Ramadan.

The meeting, attended by officials from various departments including district police, livestock, agriculture, and food safety, aimed to implement the official price list and combat adulteration in food items.

On this occasion, DC Kohat also emphasized the need for strict legal action against any individuals involved in adulteration and underscored the importance of making food items accessible to the public at reasonable prices.

