DC Kohat Chairs Meeting To Ensure Peaceful General Election
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2024 | 03:00 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr Azmatullah Wazir, a crucial meeting was convened for the smooth and secure conduct of the upcoming General Election on Thursday.
According to Deputy Commissioner's Office, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir emphasized the significance of maintaining peace, transparency, and strict adherence to the code of conduct throughout the electoral process, issuing instructions to the concerned authorities accordingly.
The agenda encompassed discussions on security measures, installation of CCTV cameras, parking arrangements, and other essential preparations for the forthcoming election.
The meeting witnessed the presence of esteemed individuals including District Police Officer Farhan Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mr. Shehryar Qamar, Election Commissioner, Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers, as well as officers from the Pak Army and other relevant departments.
