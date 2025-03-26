Open Menu

DC Kohat Chairs Meeting To Finalize Arrangements For Eid-ul-Fitr

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 08:39 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) A high-level meeting was held in Kohat on Wednesday to finalize arrangements for Eid-ul-Fitr, with Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram.

The meeting was attended by representatives from various departments, including district administration, Kohat Police, Health Department, TMAs, WSSC Kohat, Rescue 1122 Kohat, PESCO, and C&W Department.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner issued special instructions to TMAs and WSSC Kohat officers to take extra precautions for cleanliness. Additionally, PESCO officials were ordered to guarantee uninterrupted power supply throughout the celebrations.

Other concerned departments were also instructed to fulfill their responsibilities efficiently, providing all possible facilities to the public.

