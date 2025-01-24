Open Menu

DC Kohat Chairs Meeting To Review Performance Of Departments

DC Kohat chairs meeting to review performance of departments

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) A high-level meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram, to assess the monthly performance of district departments.

The meeting was attended by top officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioners, Additional Assistant Commissioners, and TMAs.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Akram conducted a thorough review of each department's performance, acknowledging the achievements of top-performing officers and providing constructive feedback to those requiring improvement.

The deputy commissioner emphasized the importance of teamwork and collaboration, issuing necessary instructions to concerned authorities to elevate their performance

