DC Kohat chairs meeting to review preparations for election

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr. Azmatullah Wazir on Thursday chaired a meeting regarding the general election. District Police Officer Kohat Farhan Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mr. Shahryar Qamar, Additional Assistant Commissioner, District Health Officer, District Education Officer, Election Commissioner and representatives from other relevant departments attended the meeting

During the meeting, security measures on general election, installation of CCTV cameras in sensitive polling stations and other other issues related to the preparations for the general election were reviewed in detail.

The Deputy Commissioner urged all the officials of concerned departments to carry out their tasks with diligence to ensure free, fair and transparent conduct of election in accordance with its code of conduct.