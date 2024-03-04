Open Menu

DC Kohat Chairs Ramazan Food Price Meeting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2024 | 09:45 PM

Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr. Azmatullah Wazir, chaired a meeting on Monday regarding the prices and availability of food items to the public during the month of Ramazan

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahryar Qamar, Assistant Commissioners, Additional Assistant Commissioners, District Food Controller, Assistant Food Controller, officers from various departments, and presidents of various markets, and discussed official price list for essential food items.

The DC directed the departments concerned to ensure all necessary arrangements for the month of Ramazan. He emphasized the importance of maintaining fair prices and warned of strict legal action against those involved in adulteration.

