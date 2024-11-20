DC Kohat chairs task force meeting for merged districts

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Abdul Akram chaired a meeting of the Task Force formed for the merged districts in Kohat was held at the district level on Wednesday.

According to DC office, the meeting brought together officers from various departments, including district administration, Kohat Police, Pak Army, education Department, Health Department, C&W Department, and other relevant departments.

The participants discussed ongoing and proposed projects related to the merged tehsil of Darra Adam Khel, attached to Kohat district, as well as the future action plan.

Akram emphasized the importance of timely submission of reports on each department's performance and future plans.

Akram made it clear that no negligence would be tolerated in implementing the decisions made during the meeting, ensuring their full implementation. The meeting aimed to streamline efforts and ensure effective governance in the merged districts.

