DC Kohat Conducts Crackdown On Price Violators
Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2024 | 05:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Azmatullah Wazir launched a special campaign against bakers in Kohat Pindi Road and College Town area here Monday.
According to DC Office, on the directives of Dr.
Azmatullah Wazir, under the supervision of Assistant food Controller Gulab Gul, the drive aims to check the price and weight of bread, ensuring it matches the provincial government's prescribed standards.
During the campaign, several bakers were found to be in default.
A case was registered against them under relevant laws and one culprit was fined Rs 15,000 by Assistant Food Controller Gulab Gul.
The authorities are determined to take strict action against those who violate the regulations.
