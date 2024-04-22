Open Menu

DC Kohat Conducts Crackdown On Price Violators

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2024 | 05:50 PM

DC Kohat conducts crackdown on price violators

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Azmatullah Wazir launched a special campaign against bakers in Kohat Pindi Road and College Town area here Monday.

According to DC Office, on the directives of Dr.

Azmatullah Wazir, under the supervision of Assistant food Controller Gulab Gul, the drive aims to check the price and weight of bread, ensuring it matches the provincial government's prescribed standards.

During the campaign, several bakers were found to be in default.

A case was registered against them under relevant laws and one culprit was fined Rs 15,000 by Assistant Food Controller Gulab Gul.

The authorities are determined to take strict action against those who violate the regulations.

Related Topics

Road Kohat Price Government Weight

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Iran agree to increase volume of bilater ..

Pakistan, Iran agree to increase volume of bilateral trade to $10b

4 minutes ago
 Security forces kill 11 terrorists in KP: ISPR

Security forces kill 11 terrorists in KP: ISPR

29 minutes ago
  Punjab govt started implementing environment-fri ..

 Punjab govt started implementing environment-friendly grand plan before Earth ..

32 minutes ago
 Muhammad Amir says can’t guarantee about making ..

Muhammad Amir says can’t guarantee about making mistakes

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif to vista China for medical check: Sou ..

Nawaz Sharif to vista China for medical check: Sources

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight aga ..

Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight against terrorism

3 hours ago
Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamaba ..

Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with t ..

Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with the Aura Light Portrait of vivo ..

3 hours ago
 Success in by-polls proof of peoples' love and tru ..

Success in by-polls proof of peoples' love and trust: Khawaja Rameez Hasan

4 hours ago
 Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held ..

Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held in Islamabad

4 hours ago
 Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining ..

Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas

6 hours ago
 Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on thr ..

Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan