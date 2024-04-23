Open Menu

DC Kohat Conducts Cracks Down On Encroachments

Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2024 | 04:40 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Azmatullah Wazir on Tuesday has conducted an operation to clear illegal encroachments from the main market in Kohat, on Tuesday.

According to the DC Office, acting on public complaints, on the directives of Dr.

Azmatullah Wazir, under the supervision of Senior Encroachment Inspector Naimat Rehman and his team, the operation successfully removed encroachments, reclaiming the market for the public.

The initiative was widely appreciated by the people, who expressed hope that the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) staff will continue to conduct such operations to maintain the cleanliness and beauty of the city.

The operation demonstrated the commitment of the local authorities to addressing public concerns and ensuring a better quality of life for citizens.

