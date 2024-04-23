DC Kohat Conducts Cracks Down On Encroachments
Muhammad Irfan Published April 23, 2024 | 04:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dr. Azmatullah Wazir on Tuesday has conducted an operation to clear illegal encroachments from the main market in Kohat, on Tuesday.
According to the DC Office, acting on public complaints, on the directives of Dr.
Azmatullah Wazir, under the supervision of Senior Encroachment Inspector Naimat Rehman and his team, the operation successfully removed encroachments, reclaiming the market for the public.
The initiative was widely appreciated by the people, who expressed hope that the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) staff will continue to conduct such operations to maintain the cleanliness and beauty of the city.
The operation demonstrated the commitment of the local authorities to addressing public concerns and ensuring a better quality of life for citizens.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
LCCI language courses from May 1
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Naanbais reluctant to sale Naan, bread at reduced price15 minutes ago
-
UNICEF representative calls on Education Minister, discusses education sector challenges15 minutes ago
-
Boy killed on road16 minutes ago
-
Price Control Magistrates impose fine of Rs 2 million on violation of price list16 minutes ago
-
City receives light rain, more from Friday16 minutes ago
-
Knowledge without morality serves powerful: Dr Jamileh Alamolhoda25 minutes ago
-
RPO chairs board meeting25 minutes ago
-
Dera board’s examination centers inspected25 minutes ago
-
Woman’s body found26 minutes ago
-
Rescuer's heroic struggle leads ailing-student to successfully attempt paper in examination hall26 minutes ago
-
President for comprehensive efforts to prevent heart diseases26 minutes ago
-
CPPA seeks Rs 2.94 per unit increase in tariff for March36 minutes ago