DC Kohat conducts inspection of bus terminal and football ground

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Rahimullah Mehsood, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Kohat, on Tuesday carried out a comprehensive inspection of the bus terminal and KTM Football Ground. The objective was to assess the existing facilities and identify areas for improvement.

During the visit, Mehsood reviewed the terminal's cleanliness, seating arrangements, drinking water facilities, ticketing system, and lighting.

The Deputy Commissioner directed the staff to provide all possible amenities to passengers and enhance the cleanliness standards at the bus terminal.

Emphasizing the importance of effective complaint redressal, DC Mehsood also instructed the staff to establish a robust system to address passenger grievances promptly. He made it clear that negligence in public facility projects would not be tolerated.

On this occasion, Mehsood, talking to APP, stressed the need for polite behavior from staff towards passengers, ensuring a clean and peaceful environment.

He emphasized that providing excellent facilities would not only enhance passenger experience but also reflect positively on the administration's commitment to public service.

