DC Kohat Conducts Surprise Hospital Visit, Orders Improvements

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2025 | 09:50 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Mr Abdul Akram on Saturday made a surprise visit to Liaquat Memorial Hospital, inspecting the emergency ward, laboratory, pharmacy and other wards.

He also took the time to visit with patients, reviewing the hospital's medicines, cleanliness, and other arrangements.

During his visit, Akram issued instructions to hospital authorities, emphasizing the need for timely treatment, round-the-clock staff presence, and polite behavior towards patients. He also stressed the importance of improving public services and cleanliness.

Additionally, Akram directed the hospital administration to maintain a steady supply of medicines and adopt a patient-centric approach.

